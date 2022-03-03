Zendaya had a slight concern when she walked into the audition room with her “Dune” co-star Timothée Chalamet.

The actress graces the fourth and final cover of W Magazine Volume 2, the “Directors” issue, working with her “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve for his first-ever magazine cover shoot.

As the shoot was inspired by David Bowie in “The Man Who Fell to Earth”, Villeneuve asked Zendaya to portray a visitor from the future, and she obviously nailed it.

Talking about playing Chani alongside Chalamet’s Paul Atreides in “Dune”, which has been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Zendaya says of the audition: “I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out… My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close and he would smell my dry socket breath.”

She adds of Villeneuve encouraging experimentation on set: “As a Virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life…. It’s funny, because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous, because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

The “Euphoria” star says of what attracted her to “Dune”: “Walking in other people’s shoes is my job… so when you have this beautiful meeting of escapism, other realms, dimensions, planets, futurist times, but then you can also exist as a human being who’s just going through life and trying to survive and exist [trailing off]… It’s so hard to find the heart in something really, really massive. And there’s no person better at that than Denis.”

A second instalment of “Dune”, featuring more of Zendaya, is expected to be released in October 2023.