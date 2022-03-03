Martha Stewart is having quite the week.

The lifestyle guru shared a snap with Justin Bieber on Wednesday after bumping into the singer while he celebrated his 28th birthday.

This isn’t her first meeting with Bieber, as she roasted him on Comedy Central seven years ago, joking about him being arrested, his love life, and more at the time.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Stop On ‘Justice World Tour’ After COVID-19 Outbreak

Stewart also headed over to the Kardashian house as she surprised Khloé with a lunch, much to the reality TV star’s delight.

Khloé gushed over Stewart as she posted numerous pics from the meeting, praising her for being “ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell” and “bad a**.”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs Actually Gave Tim Hortons A Big Boost In Sales

Stewart then posted: