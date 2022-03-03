Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get back in the spotlight.

In a new interview with Bustle, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opened up about her family’s upcoming return to reality TV with “The Kardashians” in April.

Before the interview and photoshoot, though, Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker tried to get her to stay with him a bit longer, so she made him a deal: “You need to dress me.”

Barker got her dressed up in his skater socks and sweatpants, along with a vintage T-shirt that read, “My mom’s going to kill me when she sees this tattoo.”

On her family’s previous reality show, Kourtney said, “Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me. I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.

“I felt like I was being almost a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.'”

Thankfully, the time off between the old show and the new one has given Kourtney the space to get back to a caring place with her sisters.

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters,” she explained. “When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

Of course, old narratives about her are still there in the minds of fans.

“It’s so funny because there was a little tease for our new show and I saw people in the comments like, ‘Kourtney is already over the show. She looks miserable,'” Kourtney laughed. “I just find it funny…. Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”