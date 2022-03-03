Fresh off her national anthem performance at the Super Bowl, Mickey Guyton is filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres” show.

The four-time Grammy nominee welcomes fellow country artist Jimmie Allen to the show to discuss his own Grammy nomination, co-hosting the upcoming ACM Awards, and welcoming his third child.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton To Host The 2022 Academy Of Country Music Awards Alongside Jimmie Allen & Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton guest hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”- Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

On his recent nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards, Allen gives a special shout-out to his entire team who work hard behind the scenes, noting that he “wouldn’t be here” without them.

“You start thinking about everything you sacrificed and worked hard for to get to that moment,” Allen says of the shocking recognition that “took a while to process.”

Allen tells Guyton that he was in New York working for “Dancing With The Stars” when he heard the good news, prompting him to recall his experience dancing on the reality competition show.

READ MORE: Mickey Guyton Shares Super Bowl Selfie With Prince Harry

Given that he is not a dancer, the “Best Shot” singer reveals that he “was just trying to make it to Disney Week” because he’s a huge Disney fan.

Picking up dance moves “doesn’t come easy” for Allen, which is why he wished the judges had given him more credit, specifically for his Captain Hook routine, for which he performed lifts with a hook attached to his hand.

“When the judges said nothing about it, I was like, ‘You worried about my foot. Did you not see this hook?’ My ankles were sweating”.

Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”- Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During his time on the show, Allen’s wife Alexis gave birth to their second daughter and third child.

He praises her for being a “beautiful, amazing woman” and admits he “levelled up” when he married her.

READ MORE: Jimmie Allen Reveals His 5-Week-Old Daughter Was Rushed To Hospital ‘Having A Hard Time Breathing’

“I’m not the best-looking dude. I talk a lot and sing to take the attention off my face,” he jokes.

“I was like, ‘She’s beautiful. How do I get her not to leave me. If we have a bunch of kids, nobody wants to be a stepdad to eight kids,'” he recalls thinking.

Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”- Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Later on in the show, Allen plays one of DeGeneres’s favourite games called “5 Second Rule” against Guyton. They have five seconds to list three things in each given category before the buzzer sets off.

In the hilarious faceoff, Guyton attempts to perform the “bend and snap” as one of her best model poses and lists “beer, truck, beer” as three of the most commonly used words in country songs.

Jimmie Allen, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Mickey Guyton on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”- Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Allen also reveals new music is on the way with his upcoming single “Down Home”, available March 7.

It’s “a song I wrote about my dad,” Allen says. “My dad introduced me to country music. He died in 2019.”

As for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, Guyton recommends Allen should have a few costume changes and opt for “denim and diamonds.”

Sticking with the country-themed episode, you can watch rising country artist Priscilla Block take the sage to perform her song “Just About Over You” in the video below.