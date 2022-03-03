The ’80s are back, thanks to New Kids on the Block.

On Thursday, the group released their nostalgic video for “Bring Back the Time”, featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

The video features NKOTB and guests recreating iconic music videos from the late ’80s and early ’90s, including Journey’s “Separate Ways”, Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love”, and A Flock Of Seagull’s “I Ran”.

“Of course, it’s very complicated to co-ordinate so many artists of this magnitude, who all have careers and lives and families, including just in my own band. But it’s easy to overcome those complications when you’re so inspired,” Donnie Wahlberg told Billboard about getting the song and video together.

“Every single artist was so excited to jump in and be a part of this song. It’s an anthem. It’s uplifting. It’s fun and it’s exactly what we could all use right now. And that excitement from everyone motivated me to figure this out,” he said. “Same for the music video. I wasn’t going to stop at a few scheduling roadblocks, especially when everyone was so willing. It makes me incredibly excited for the tour, too.”

Talking about plans for an upcoming EP or album, Wahlberg added, “We definitely have new music coming. At this point we have five songs recorded, all just really fun extensions of ‘Bring Back The Time’ – but much more moody, very ‘80s.”

Asked if there were any classic music videos they wanted to send up, but didn’t make the cut, he revealed, “We talked about doing ‘Walk This Way’, the Run-D.M.C. [version]. We were thinking it might be Salt-N-Pepa on one side in a split room and we would be Aerosmith on the other side. Of course, we shot in different locations, so we would have to split the two scenes in half and create a fake wall. I don’t know if Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith did that or not? But I think Salt-N- Pepa were more into the glam vibe, which honestly I think worked better.”