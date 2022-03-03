Tom Hanks has a lot to answer for.

On his hit podcast “Dead Eyes”, host Connor Ratliff has been searching for the answer to a question that’s been dogging him for years: Why did Tom Hanks fire him from a bit part in the HBO series “Band of Brothers”?

All he knows is that someone suggested to him Hanks thought he had “dead eyes” and so replaced him with another actor.

Over the course of the podcast, Ratliff has spoken to everyone from Rian Johnson, Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm, D’Arcy Carden, Aparna Nancherla, Judd Apatow and even Colin Hanks, but now, finally, he’s going to the man himself.

“I was fully prepared for this to never happen, but I am thrilled that it has,” said Ratliff told Deadline. “I think for listeners who have been following along, it will be a very satisfying experience. And for new listeners, it’s a Tom Hanks episode, so what’s not to like? We want it to feel as if you’re just there in the room with me and Tom. I have been a fan ever since I heard him scream the line ‘I am not a fish’ in ‘Splash’, and doing this podcast has only made me a bigger fan, even before he agreed to be a guest.”

In the episode, which is set to go live on March 10, Hanks talks about the firing, but also about his own career, including his experiences being fired early on.

“I was always of the mindset that if he remembers—great, because we’re gonna hear his side of it,” Ratliff told Vanity Fair. “If he doesn’t remember, then that’s also great. As long as we can unpack it. What we arrived at in the interview is completely satisfying to me. It was not what I expected. He did not hold back.”