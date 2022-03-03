Joy Behar took a tumble at the start of Thursday’s “The View”.

The host fell as she headed to her seat, with the camera capturing her with her legs in the air as people rushed to help her up.

Despite the fall, Behar was quick to poke fun at herself and seems to be OK, with the hosts calling the chairs potentially “dangerous” because they move.

“25 years, that has never happened,” the star laughed. “Who do I sue?!”

Whoopi Goldberg later joked, “I want to clear something up, because you know how things get out and do things. I just want to clear up, Sara [Haines] did not trip Joy.

“She did not do it, and stop sending us texts!” The Wrap reported.

Behar then got serious for a moment, telling viewers: “The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died.

“If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”