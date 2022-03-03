Click to share this via email

Angelina Jolie is standing up for refugees around the world as Ukraine struggles with the Russian invasion.

The actress has been active on social media, vocal in her protests against the conflict in Ukraine.

She took to Instagram on March 3 to share a plea for all refugees who are suffering.

She captioned her post, “1 million refugees have now fled Ukraine.”

She continued, “Before a single Ukrainian refugee crossed the border, there were already more than 82 million people forced from their homes globally – the highest number on record.”

Images of who appear to be refugees with the numbers of refugees from various countries accompanied the post.

“They include over 6 million Syrians – the world’s largest population of refugees – who’ve been displaced for over a decade already,” she explained. “And over 1 million Rohingyas from Myanmar – who as well as being forcibly displaced, are also stateless.”

Jolie detailed more facts about asylum seekers from other countries, before she concluded with a plea for help.

“All refugees and displaced people deserve equal treatment and rights,” said the actress.

The actress previously made a post dedicated to the people of Ukraine days prior in which she advocated for donating to the UNHCR to show support.