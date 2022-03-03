A radical starts a different kind of revolution in the ’70s.

On Thursday, HBO Max debuted the trailer for the new series “Minx”, starring Ophelia Lovibond as a young feminist who starts a magazine featuring nude male models.

As the trailer opens, Lovibond’s character Joyce is trying to drum up interest in a radical magazine called The Matriarch Awakens, but with no interest, she teams up with sleaze artist Doug, played by Jake Johnson, to take the idea in a more sensational direction.

“You’ve got to hide the medicine — it’s like when you give a pill to a dog, you dip it in peanut butter first,” Doug tells her. “Nude men!”

Of course, getting a nudie magazine off the ground isn’t easy, especially conservative activists begin protesting it, and that’s not even getting into Doug’s ties to the world of organized crime.

The series, created by Ellen Rapoport, also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

“Minx” premieres on March 17.