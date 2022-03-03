Click to share this via email

Keeley fans have nothing to worry about.

At the end of “Ted Lasso” season 2, Juno Temple’s character left her job at AFC Richmond, leading some viewers worried that she wouldn’t be back for the upcoming third season.

Wednesday on Twitter, Temple put all those worried to rest, sharing that Keeley will indeed by back.

Fans expressed their excitement and relief at the confirmation.

Temple’s announcement comes after “Ted Lasso” won the 2022 SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

“Ted Lasso” season 3 is expected to stream on Apple TV+ later this year.