Kelly Clarkson couldn’t believe the Penguin in “The Batman” was actually Colin Farrell after seeing a photo.

The actor chatted to the singer on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about his role as Oz in the much-talked-about flick.

As they showed a photo on screen, Clarkson literally jumped out of her seat, saying: “Wait, WHAT? I didn’t see that picture, oh my God. I just heard that you were Penguin. What the hell? That person deserves to win awards,” she added, referring to the makeup artist Mike Marino.

Farrell explained, “The first time I saw the makeup was when he [Marino] had done a mould of my face and I saw it on a screen—on Matt Reeves’ [‘The Batman’ director] screen.

“He said, ‘Do you wanna see what Mike Marino’s done, what he thinks Oz is gonna look like?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he showed me the screen, and I just didn’t know it was going in that direction.”

Farrell continued, “I went, ‘Holy Smokes.’ I’d never done anything like that before.”

Obviously a transformation like that doesn’t happen quickly.

The star shared, “At the start, [it took] four hours. And then they got it down to two, and it was fine ’cause I knew that the reward was immense. It was extraordinary, it was so liberating.”