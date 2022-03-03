Nikki Bella is clearing up the rumours on her romance.

On a special episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher, Nikki decided to set the record straight on a few headlines in the “Kill A Rumour” segment of their show.

“You know, Brie, sometimes I can blab and then things don’t come out exactly how I meant it?” the wrestler began.

At the top of the chopping block was the rumour about Nikki’s relationship with her boyfriend.

“The day I say ‘I do’ and make vows, I want to make sure it’s for the rest of my life. I don’t want to be someone who’s divorced – and sometimes your perspective changes when you have children,” she recalled commenting during an interview on Daily Pop.

What the story turned into, however, was reports she didn’t want to marry her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev. The two have been officially dating since 2019. They are also parents to baby Matteo.

“They took it as if ‘oh, she found her baby daddy and was like okay, I’m content,'” said Nikki.

The 38-year-old said she was getting push from a lot of different directions about getting married, but she wanted to decide her life on her own terms.

“This is what I find crazy sometimes about people,” she shared. “They can live the life that they want to live, but when it comes to people that they like in the spotlight: they want you to live the life they want you to live.”

After her sister Brie sang a verse to “kill a rumour,” the wrestler made one final statement on the story.

“I will be getting married, and I can’t wait. I do me for me – so that means I will marry Artem when I want, for me, and Matteo, for him, for Artem, for my life,” added Nikki.

“The Bellas Podcast” has new episodes every Tuesday.