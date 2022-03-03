Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Pine is taking a starring role in the new modern-day espionage thriller, “All The Old Knives”.

The film sees Pine teaming up with Thandiwe Newton as a pair of former lovers and CIA intelligence officers working in Vienna.

READ MORE: Chris Pine Reunites With Ben Foster In Action-Packed ‘The Contractor’ Trailer

According to the official synopsis, Henry (Pine) investigates Celia (Newton), “who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent.”

“Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, ‘All The Old Knives’ peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop.”

The movie’s star-studded cast also features Michelle Williams, Jonathan Pryce and Laurence Fishburne.

READ MORE: Chris Pine And Annabelle Wallis Have Split Up

“All The Old Knives” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Apr. 8.