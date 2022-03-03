Kacey Musgraves is being honoured by Time magazine with its annual title.

The outlet released its list of 12 leaders for Women of the Year and Musgraves counted herself among them.

The singer-songwriter spoke with the magazine about how difficult it is for a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“I have been told ‘no’ a lot in terms of something that I would want to take a creative risk on,” Musgraves said, via Billboard. “I decided I’d rather go down in flames for something I really believe in than present a watered-down version of myself that may make me more money. You have to fight that until you can get to a place where you can have total creative freedom, and I’m getting there.”

It was that creative vision that led Musgraves to create the genre-defying album Star-Crossed. While its track “Camera Roll” has been nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2022 Grammys. The album is ineligible for the country album category.

“Anytime you get recognized for your work, it’s a huge compliment. But being able to have those things has never shaped what I’m creating,” she said. “Genres were necessary in a time where you would physically walk into a record store and need to browse shelves that were categorically separated. Now, mixing genres is encouraged. I can’t tell you what category any of my albums belong in because they’re a patchwork quilt of all the things I’m inspired by.”

While the 33-year-old feels honoured when her music is recognized, she just wants to create great work.

“At the end of the day, if I made a record that makes me feel good, like I represented my truth and I was able to take creative risks, that’s all that matters. It’s bigger than a Grammy,” said Musgraves. “Going into all these rooms and seeing how passionate people are about my songs — they don’t care if I ever win another Grammy. They’re there and singing just as loud either way.”

Other honourees on the Women of the Year list include Tracy Chou, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jennie Joseph, Amanda Nguyen, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, Amal Clooney, Adena Friedman and Zahra Joya.

Musgraves will perform at the invitation-only Women of the Year gala in Los Angeles on International Women’s Day (March 8) along with other honourees.