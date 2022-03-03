Julia Fox is looking back on her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West.

The “Uncut Gems” star dated the “Donda” rapper for a month earlier this year before calling time on their romance due to their busy lifestyles.

“I tried my best to make it work,” said the actress in a new interview with The New York Times. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

Fox also addressed “ridiculous” claims that she auditioned to date the Grammy winner.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend—and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie,” she added.

The former couple first met in Miami during a New Year’s Eve party.

West’s romance with Fox came on the heels of his split from Kim Kardashian. The artist has been vocal about wanting his ex back on social media, despite Kardashian being granted her wish to be legally single.

Kardashian has since moved on from West with Pete Davidson.