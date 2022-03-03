Jessica Biel is turning 40 and she’s marking the occasion by spending it with her favourite people.

The mother of two shared a photo of the festivities on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo.”

READ MORE: Jessica Biel Wishes ’80s Baby’ Justin Timberlake A Happy Birthday With This Must-See Photo

The actress married Justin Timberlake in 2012 after dating on-and-off for five years. They share Silas, 6, and Phineas, 2, together.

“Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favourite guys on the planet,” she continued. “Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are ‘Swolemates’ In Workout Video

A rare photo of Biel hugging her two boys accompanied the post, along with a photo of the homemade birthday cake. A card with handprints with the message “Happy Birthday, mommy!” likely from her sons was in frame. Timberlake was captured in another snap resting his head on his wife’s shoulder as they ate the cake.