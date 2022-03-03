“The Amityville Horror” series is headed out of this world.

On Thursday, a new trailer dropped featuring the famous cursed house but in space.

Directed by Mark Polonia, “Amityville In Space” stars Titus Himmelberger, Cassandra Hayes, Tim Hatch, Ryan Dalton and Jeff Kirkendall.

The description reads: “The ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space.”

Ryan Reynolds, who starred in the 2005 remake of the 1979 original, is sadly not returning.

Twitter had a lot of feeling about the sequel, mostly mocking the trailer.