Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Amityville Horror” series is headed out of this world.

On Thursday, a new trailer dropped featuring the famous cursed house but in space.

READ MORE: Trailer: Jennifer Jason Leigh And Bella Thorne Star In ‘Amityville: The Awakening’

Directed by Mark Polonia, “Amityville In Space” stars Titus Himmelberger, Cassandra Hayes, Tim Hatch, Ryan Dalton and Jeff Kirkendall.

The description reads: “The ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space.”

Ryan Reynolds, who starred in the 2005 remake of the 1979 original, is sadly not returning.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Vision Board’ Was Fulfilled By Reuniting Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo For ‘The Adam Project’

Twitter had a lot of feeling about the sequel, mostly mocking the trailer.

Amityville is escaping to the one place that hasn't been corrupted by capitalism pic.twitter.com/Ia3OTFVRMs — Nick McAnulty (@NickMcAnulty) March 3, 2022

This is still only the 7th weirdest Amityville movie, for context. pic.twitter.com/HPnY9uf2ej — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) March 3, 2022

Has there ever been a good movie with Amityville in the title Not passable, or “important”. Actually, genuinely, on-its-own-merits Good — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) March 3, 2022

I'm looking at traffic and Twitter activity and all I'm gonna say is, I wish it was as easy to get horror fans interested in good indie horror movies as it is to get horror fans interested in "Amityville in Space"! 😂 — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 3, 2022

Producer: Hear me out. It's a new Amityville movie, but… Writer: Producer:… it's IN SPAAAACE. Writer: Me: Call it Zathura 2. Coming in July. pic.twitter.com/5IxtKLYEVX — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) March 3, 2022

Me: they’re sending Amityville to space Roommate: …like the house? — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 3, 2022

For some reason today I'm recalling the time I half-jokingly suggested a movie called "Amityville Pride Parade," and a producer told me that "made no sense." — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) March 3, 2022