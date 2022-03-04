Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello is moving on with the help of Ed Sheeran.

The two have released the music video for their newest single “Bam Bam”.

The music video features the stars on a night out on the town including shots at the bar and Cabello being pushed around in a shopping cart.

“Many more wild nights out together to come, mate,” Cabello teased ahead of the release.

Many more wild nights out together to come, mate. BAM BAM OUT MARCH 4 https://t.co/Ic2TRYgiOY pic.twitter.com/KD6dIqhyVk — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 1, 2022

The two previously worked together on “South Of The Border”.

Many fans believe “Bam Bam” is about Cabello’s breakup with Shawn Mendes.

“You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house,” Cabello sings. Cabello did just sell her L.A. home in December.

She also continues to sing the most telling line of “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now.” The two first met in 2014 touring together but didn’t start dating until 2019 after Mendes persuaded her for many years.

Mendes also released a breakup song titled “It’ll Be Okay”. Cabello is set to release her new album Familia on April 8.