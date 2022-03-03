Amy Schumer is giving an update post-liposuction.

The comedian “never thought” she would get the procedure done but is now pleased she did.

“I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that’s so crazy to me, and I would say that I’m not ever going to do anything,” Schumer said on Chelsea Handler’s podcast “Dear Chelsea“.



But when Schumer turned 40 and had a c-section for son Gene, now 2, she started to rethink it. In September that last, Schumer had to get her appendix and uterus removed because of endometriosis pain and decided to go for the surgery.

“I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good,” she said.

Schumer first shared she had liposuction back in January when she shared beachside pics.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back,” she wrote.

The “Life & Beth” star also told Handler about trying for a second child with husband Chris Fischer through IVF.

“We tried and it didn’t work. And now I don’t have a uterus,” Schumer said. While they were “sad” they couldn’t have more children she added, “we’re just enjoying our little family and I’m just focusing on that. We tried, and we’re just going to have the one perfect, little adorable angel.”