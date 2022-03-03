Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are helping support Ukrainians.

The couple has launched a GoFundMe to support those on the ground.

Their goal is to raise $30 million and Kutcher and Kunis will match donations up to $3 million. The money raised will go to benefiting Airbnb.org — which helps find homes for people in crisis– and Flexport.org— which helps deliver global aid.

READ MORE: TIFF Cancels Red Carpet For Russian-Backed Film Delegations Amid Invasion Of Ukraine

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher Shows Support For Ukraine, Accuses Russian Media Of ‘Lying’ To People

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support,” Kunis said in a statement.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away.”

Kunis was born and raised in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Kunis moved to the United States at seven years old with her family.

As of publication, they are just short of raising $3 million only hours after launching the fund.

Those wishing to donate can do so here.