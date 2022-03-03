Kane Brown is aiming to become an adventurous eater.

The country star admitted on Audacy’s “Rob + Holly” show that he’s not a huge fan of vegetables.

“All I eat is chicken and rice, literally breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Brown said. “If I had a taco from Taco Bell and there was a small piece of lettuce in my taco, I would throw the whole thing away because I feel like it stains the food. It tastes like lettuce.”

While he’s been a self-professed hater of greens his entire life, he’s set a goal to become healthier in the new year.

“I need to start eating better,” he told Men’s Health in January. “I don’t really eat good.”

In fact, the star has already taken steps to expand his diet.

“My after-show food had spinach or kale, which I never have,” Brown recalled on the podcast. “I was like, ‘You know what, whatever. I’m about to eat it. I gotta be healthy.’ And I ate it.”

The entire experience was novel for Brown who recorded it on his phone, but unfortunately won’t be sharing it anytime soon.

“I was a little intoxicated,” said the country star. “It was actually pretty good. I’d never had it before. I wasn’t mad. I was like, ‘Maybe I just had to be drunk?'”

The singer’s tastebuds were formed around his “American” food growing up – such as ravioli, beefaroni, macaroni and hot dogs. It was a menu formed because they “didn’t have a lot of money.”

There is one green that the 28-year-old gives his approval.

“My grandpa’s a farmer so the only good thing I had was green beans, that he would make,” Brown said. “That was like the only vegetable I would eat. Corn technically ain’t a vegetable, I don’t feel like. Peas, I love peas. But anything else green, I don’t eat.”