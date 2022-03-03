Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson could be taking a journey to the final frontier.

People reports the “Saturday Night Live” star is in talks to visit space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.

“Pete Davidson is in talks with Jeff Bezos to go on the next Blue Origin ride but nothing is set yet,” the source said.

“It’s just conversations,” they continued. “And it’s still early. But they’ve been in talks.”

The comedian was spotted attending a dinner with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian in January joined by Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez.

There are only a handful of celebrities who have taken the flight with the spaceflight company.

“Star Trek” legend William Shatner made the journey to space in October 2021 and “Good Morning America” anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan flew in December.

Ashton Kutcher reportedly had a ticket for Virgin Galactic but was convinced by his wife Mila Kunis to sell it.

Actor and investor @aplusk says he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight, but sold his ticket to space. 🚀 Don't miss the full interview on Cheddar at 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/fi07qhm3FE pic.twitter.com/HVMei8mnrZ — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 14, 2021

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Kutcher told Cheddar News.