Ashley Monroe no longer has cancer.

The Pistol Annies singer (which also counts Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert as members) shared that she is cancer free on Instagram.

Last July, Monroe shared she had a rare type of blood cancer Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia which she was told was incurable. Thankfully, her recent PET scans showed that the chemotherapy worked.

“My blood work looked amazing and normal and so did my scans! They say this kind is incurable, but I’m just gonna believe it IS curable, and it’s gone forever,” Monroe wrote.

“That was truly one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I didn’t know it was possible to feel so sick and defeated. BUT, I believe it was meant to be and I know it has made me a better person . Thank you for your prayers, I truly felt them. I love you all. Ready to make and share more music! To say I have a lot to say, is an understatement,” she added.

“Hallelujah!” Maren Morris commented, while Brittney Spencer added, “yes yes yes 🙌🏾🙌🏾 celebrating right along with you.”

Butch Walker also said, “Yea dear this RULES! You are amazing.”

Just before Christmas, Monroe shared a video of her ringing the bell as she completed her last chemo.

“Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful,” she said at the time.