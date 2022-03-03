Jason Momoa is thanking his fans and the press, for giving his family space as they process the separation between him and Lisa Bonet.

In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram Thursday, Momoa congratulated his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz on her performance in “The Batman“, and shared some photos of he and Bonet’s children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, at the film’s premiere in New York City Tuesday.

“so excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC,” Momoa wrote alongside the pics of he and his kids posing with some of the film’s stars and iconic pieces from the comic book movie’s set.

The “Fast & Furious 10” star also took the opportunity share his appreciation at those who continue to respect his family’s privacy during this time.

“mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he continued. it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

Though Momoa and Bonet announced their split in January after 16 years together and nearly five years of marriage, the 42-year-old actor told ET’s Rachel Smith at the film’s premiere Tuesday, that they are “still family.”

While Momoa said Bonet couldn’t make it to the premiere, he was sure to bring their two children to help support their big sister.

“We’re just so proud,” he said of Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with her ex, Lenny Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. …It’s still family, you know?”

Nearly two months after the “Cosby Show” star and “Aquaman” actor shocked fans by announcing their split, a source tells ET that there’s no bad blood between them.

“They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do,” the source says.

At the start of the year, the actors released a joint statement on social media, explaining their decision to part ways.