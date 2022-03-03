Cheryl Burke is working on herself.

A week after she confirmed her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the “Dancing With The Stars” pro took to Instagram to share “what’s going on lately.”

“I’ve really been trying to feel my feelings for the first time,” Burke started, sharing she started a new programme.

Burke said she is “interested in how the brain works and somatic experiencing.”

She explained that she is used to “pushing forward even though it hurts”, which is partly from her athletic background.

Burke is not taking the “initiative” to “feel her feeling” and “not judge” her feelings.

“A lot of past trauma has been coming up. From my dad’s death to the abuse I’ve endured through the years,” she said.

“Feeling your feelings may seem scary but it is worth it in the long run,” Burke concluded.

Almost three years after getting married, Burke filed for divorce from the “Boy Meets World” alum.

The documents obtained by ET were filed on Feb. 18 and state irreconcilable differences. The two have a prenup in place.

Last year, Burke opened up about being three years sober after struggles with alcoholism.

“I was drinking because I was numbing — and we all know that that’s a scary place… It was survival mode constantly, seven days a week for me,” she says. “I had this saying: ‘I don’t trust people that are sober… There’s obviously some demons that they’re living.’ I was so ignorant to the fact that everything that I thought was weak is actually the most courageous thing you can possibly do,” she said on the “Heart Of The Matter” podcast.