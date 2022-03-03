Amanda Seyfried is playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Disney+’s new series “The Dropout”, but she didn’t have an interest in meeting her.

Seyfried stopped by “Good Morning America” where she shared why she didn’t meet Holmes.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Reacts To An Old Photo From Her First Red Carpet At ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere: ‘I Did Not Have A Stylist’

“I was never too concerned with us being on the wrong path because of all the research and Liz Meriwether at the helm,” Seyfried said of the show’s creator.

“This is our version of the story, and then real life is happening,” she continued. “And you’re like — you want to be involved but you don’t want to be too involved because you want to be able to serve the story.”

Seyfried looked forward to playing a real person “who exists.”

READ MORE: ‘The Dropout’ Trailer: Amanda Seyfried Is Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

“Being able to absorb the footage and mimic somebody and try to embody somebody that actually — there’s a template out there, is very exciting,” Seyfried added. “I hate to say that because it’s a real person with real consequences and a real life — and I wish her well — I just, as an actor, very specifically, it was thrilling.”

“The Dropout” is on Disney+ now.