Steve Harvey is all here for his daughter, Lori Harvey‘s relationship with Michael B. Jordan, but he isn’t so sure about them tying the knot just yet.

In a new episode of “Today with Hoda & Jenna”, airing Friday, the hosts play a game of “Sip or Spill” with Steve, in which he has to either answer their questions or take a sip of his at-home alcoholic beverage.

During the segment, Hoda Kotb asked Steve whether or not he’d approve if Michael asked to marry his daughter, and the talk show host struggled to give a yes or no answer.

“Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far — Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man,” Steve said before taking a giant sip of his drink.

In January, during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Steve joked that Lori and Michael’s PDA makes him uncomfortable.

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve says, after being shown an Instagram pic of Lori sitting on her boyfriend’s lap. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture, right now. Not really feeling that picture.”

All joking aside, Steve seems to be a fan of the actor, telling ET back in September 2021 that he approved of Michael.

“This guy is not a representative. He is genuinely who he looks like he is,” he said at the time. “And he’s- I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, ‘OK, this is the game right?’ But it wasn’t. This dude was sincere and he’s proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them.”

Michael and Lori have been together for more than a year now. Last month, Lori shared a sweet tribute in honour of the “A Journal for Jordan” star’s 35th birthday party, just weeks after he threw her a surprise 25th birthday party.

