Camila Cabello celebrated her 25th birthday with James Corden and Nathan Lane on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show”.

Cabello drank champagne with her fellow guest Lane and Corden, with the host asking how she was planning to celebrate the special occasion.

She shared, “I am having a Y2K-themed birthday party,” adding: “It’s my first like adult birthday party, too. So, I’m very excited about that. All 2000s music, everybody’s coming dressed up in 2000s stuff.”

Lane, 66, then joked how he was a “late bloomer” as Corden asked what he was doing at 25, insisting he eventually made up for lost time when he got to New York City.

Cabello, who split with her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes, in November, responded: “That is what I’m going to do, make up for lost time.”

As Corden mentioned that this was her first time being single in a while, Cabello said of turning 25: “This is my first time being single in my 20s.

“That’s not even what I’m looking forward to right now, I think right now it’s about girlfriends… I feel like my focus is on my friendships right now and just growing as a person.”

During her appearance on the show, Cabello also belted out her brand new single “Bam Bam”, a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, for the first time on television.