Meghan Markle’s attorney is hitting back after it was revealed that Samantha Markle is suing her half-sister over that tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

TMZ reports that Samantha, who Meghan claims she hasn’t seen in years, is taking her to court over some comments she made about her family in the Oprah chat which aired last March.

The documents allegedly state that Samantha slams Meghan’s “rags to royalty” narrative, accusing her estranged sibling of spreading lies, pointing out they share the same dad, Thomas Markle, despite Meghan telling Oprah she grew up as an “only child.”

Samantha also claims Meghan was lying when she told Oprah she’d last seen her “at least 18, 19 years ago and 10 years before that.”

In the interview, Meghan suggested Samantha had only changed her surname back to Markle after she started dating Prince Harry, something Samantha denies.

The lawsuit also claims Meghan’s dad paid for her to attend “elite and expensive private schools” including her Northwestern University tuition and living expenses, despite Meghan saying she worked to pay her own way through college.

Samantha claims Meghan’s words “hurt sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs and caused emotional and mental distress,” the site states.

Meghan’s attorney, Michael Kump, tells TMZ: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

The lawsuit comes after Meghan told Oprah last year when asked about the “tell-all” book Samantha was reportedly planning to write: “I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me.

“This is a very different situation than my dad, right. When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with.”