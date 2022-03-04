A couple years later, and Marisa Tomei is still waiting on a paycheque.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Oscar-winner revealed that she still hasn’t been paid for her role as Pete Davidson’s mom in the Judd Apatow-directed comedy “The King of Staten Island”.

“I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'” she said.

“But despite that, I had a rollicking good time,” Tomei added. “[With director] Judd [Apatow]’s approach to improv — which is extensive — I was ­intimidated. I’m with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward.”

In the film, which was loosely based on Davidson’s real life, Tomei’s character gives her son an ultimatum to move out of the house after she begins a relationship with Bill Burr, who plays a a firefighter, much like his own father who died on the job.

Talking about Davidson and his attraction to women, Tomei said, “He’s just so f**king real, and he’s unfiltered, but very sensitive. So he’s almost an irresistible combination. And he’s good-looking, even though I played . . . let’s just put the mom thing aside. Let’s, like, never mention that again.”