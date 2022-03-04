Dua Lipa is owning that viral dance move years after being bullied about it online.

The singer chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host asking her about her Future Nostalgia Tour and her recent performance in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Fallon then mentioned that dance move that first sparked an online frenzy back in 2017, with Lipa saying how it “was kind of like, ‘Oh, she looks like she’s trying to put her shoe on in a rush or something.’”

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Is A Pro As She Drops Mic But Keeps Performing

She now starts “Don’t Start Now” with it on her current tour.

Lipa shared, “The reason we’re talking about it is because I brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour.

“I’m reclaiming it because there was a moment where it actually caused me a lot of grief. Like I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice, but now I can look at it from a different perspective.

“I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become. It made me work harder. I went in, I did more rehearsal. I just wanted to become a real performer and I think that was the thing I needed.”

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Was Wearing ‘A Bikini And A Cowboy Hat’ When Elton John FaceTimed About ‘Cold Heart’ Collaboration

During her “Tonight Show” appearance, Lipa also surprised 80-year-old superfan Papa Richy after his reaction to getting tickets to her concert went viral on TikTok: