Avril Lavigne and Kelly Clarkson are crossing over once again.

This week, the Canadian singer recorded a video for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, talking about writing the host’s hit 2004 song “Breakaway”.

“Okay so I wrote this song, recorded it for my first album,” Lavigne explained. “I did not use it, it went to Kelly, and she slayed. She did an incredible job with it.”

She added, “I wrote this song at a very young age, I was leaving my small town, went to the city and took a chance, I took a leap of faith on my career – it was like, a very scary thing. Leaving my world behind and taking a chance, was what this song was written about.”

Lavigne also appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week and talked about the fact that she met her boyfriend Mod Sun just two days after writing the tile song off her new album Love Sux.

“How funny is that?” she laughed when Clarkson brought it up. “I went into the studio and I’m literally like, ‘Okay, here’s where I’m at. I’m over love, I need a hot minute, I’m jaded on love right now.'”

She added, “I wrote that song, ‘Love Sux,’ and that set the tone for this album. Yeah… and then a couple days later, I had a boyfriend.”

The couple also collaborated on the track “Flames” from her album.