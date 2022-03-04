Maksim Chmerkovskiy opens up about returning to the U.S. after being stuck amid the Russian war in Ukraine, in an emotional interview with “Good Morning America”.

Chmerkovskiy, who grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, was in Kyiv to serve as a judge on the country’s upcoming season of “World of Dance”. He has been keeping followers updated on social media ever since Russia invaded the country.

He was reunited with his wife Peta Murgatroyd in Los Angeles this week and admits he feels guilty he was able to flee Ukraine while so many are still stuck there.

Chmerkovskiy shares, “I feel guilty. I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shamed. I feel upset.”

He tells T.J. Holmes, “I’m still in a very much fight-or-flight [mode]. I’m a big boy, but I know for a fact that I’m going through something mentally because I get into these cry moments, emotional, I can’t control it.

“I cried on the way from the airport. I felt embarrassed the entire ride back because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children.”

"I’m emotional, I can't control it. I cried all the way from the airport." 'DWTS' alum and Ukrainian dancer @MaksimC describes to @tjholmes his emotional journey home from Kyiv and what he says it was like on the ground as Russia invaded Ukraine. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/NJog5v9Iin — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2022

Chmerkovskiy also discusses being arrested, admitting one officer recognized him so he managed to get out.

He says, “[Being recognized] absolutely saved me, but it’s not like I was going to get shot. I was going to get probably put somewhere where I can sit until they figure out who I am and check my identity.

“It would’ve been fine, but I felt like things got real… and all of a sudden I don’t have all of the things needed to feel safe in this place at all. I’m not built for this at all.”