Courteney Cox‘s audition for Bruce Springsteen’s music video was awkward to say the least. During a recent chat on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the 57-year-old actress recalled auditioning for Springsteen’s 1984 video for “Dancing in the Dark.”

“I thought I was in the wrong place,” Cox said of showing up to the audition and being surrounded by professional dancers. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re doing, but I can’t even bend my leg. Like, this is it.'”

“I went in to [director] Brian De Palma’s office, he put on the music and said, ‘Will you dance?’ I thought, ‘Right now, here, in front of you, just the two of us?'” she remembered. “It was so embarrassing. I think that’s why I got it, because I was literally like [nervously saying], ‘OK.’ I think that’s what they wanted, a fan that just couldn’t believe it.”

In the video, Cox dances with Springsteen after he pulls her onstage during a performance.

“Bruce Springsteen, God, he’s so incredible. I love that song,” Cox gushed, before admitting that she does “get a little embarrassed” when she watches the video now.

“I do feel like when I watch the video, when I see it, I mean, God, did you see my dance? It was pathetic,” she said. “I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous.”

These days, Cox is gearing up for the premiere of her new STARZ series, Shining Vale. The horror comedy follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, where they settle into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. The twist: No one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.

When ET’s Matt Cohen spoke to Cox at the premiere of the series, the actress revealed how she relates to her character.

“I can relate in many ways because she’s a mom of a teenager and I’m obviously a mom of a teenager, not one that’s quite as relentless as in the show, but you know it’s tough, as it’s also amazing,” Cox said of parenting her 17-year-old daughter, Coco. “I can relate to her age and going through the changes she has. She’s such a weird character. Even if I can’t relate, I love playing this part.”

Shining Vale will premiere March 6 on STARZ.

