Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently did a sex fast.

Kardashian, who got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October after making their relationship Instagram official just after Valentine’s Day last year, tells Bustle how she took part in an Ayurvedic cleanse, which included briefly forgoing orgasms.

Explaining how some of the content from her life inspires her lifestyle website Poosh, Kardashian says of the fast: “Oh my God, it was crazy… But it actually made everything better.”

She adds, “Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

Despite articles usually heading towards “vibrators and porn,” Kardashian says she recently pitched, “What about people who are just so into each other and don’t need any of that? Like, should we write a story on that?”

Kardashian and Barker are rumoured to be looking at planning a May wedding, with them regularly being snapped looking loved-up and packing on the PDA.

The reality TV star shares three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven — with ex Scott Disick.

Barker, on the other hand, was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler.