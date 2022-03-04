Clayton Echard is taking it all in stride.

On the new episode of the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast, the “Bachelor” star opens up about the backlash and criticism he’s received for his season, which premiered in January.

“Today’s day and age, everybody likes to jump and push their opinion out as quick as they can,” Echard says. “With technology and Twitter and all these different avenues, we’re able to get out our opinions as quick as possible.”

Criticism of Echard’s casting began as soon as he was announced as the Bachelor, with many feeling his role in season 18 of “The Bachelorette” was lacklustre.

Throughout his season of “The Bachelor”, the former football player has faced backlash for decisions, including sending Elizabeth Corrigan home over Shanae Ankney. He was also criticized for reducing 23-year-old contestant Sarah Hamrick to tears by questioning whether she was ready for marriage.

In the podcast, Echard admits there is “some validity” to some of the criticism levelled against him, and he’s willing “to face criticism” as he acknowledges he “did not do things perfectly.”

“I’ve had really great conversations with previous bachelors [and] bachelorettes,” he adds, “that have really put it in perspective that, ‘hey, a lot of what you’re feeling, a lot of this hate that you see online is temporary. And it can change very quickly.’”

Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” comes to a close March 14.