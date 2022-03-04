Jamie Dornan got a taste of home.

On Thursday night, the actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and gave the host a lesson in Irish customs, and more importantly, Irish snack food.

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan Is Lost In The Outback In ‘The Tourist’ Trailer

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up soon, Dornan explained to Kimmel, “Originally it’s Padraig, which is Irish for Patrick,” which is which Irish people say “Saint Paddy” instead of “Saint Patty”.

“That explains it, good, you’ve explained it,” Kimmel laughed.

Next, Dornan got even deeper into the traditions of his homeland by introducing Kimmel and Guillermo to a snack meal called a “tato smashie.”

The actor brought out a couple slices of “mighty white” bread, spreading mayonnaise on it and then adding several slices of cheap ham.

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan Jokes He’s Been In A ‘Perpetual State Of Drag’ For 39 Years With His Daughters And Sisters Around

On top of the ham, he dumped a back of potato, cheese and onion crisps and smashed it all down into a sandwich.

Kimmel dove in a took a bit, remarking, “I thought it was going to be good, it’s about six times more delicious than I imagined it would be.”