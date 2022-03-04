Sophie Turner is pregnant! The 26-year-old “Game of Thrones” alum and her husband, Joe Jonas, are expecting their second child together, a source tells ET.

“Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child,” says the source. “They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy.”

Turner’s baby bump has been on display as of late amid her outings with Jonas.

Turner and Jonas are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020. Last March, Turner celebrated U.K. Mother’s Day by thanking Jonas and their “beautiful baby girl” for making her a mom.

“I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Last May, Jonas, 32, gushed about life with his wife and daughter during his appearance on “CBS This Morning”.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been forced time at home,” he said about quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

He added, “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

