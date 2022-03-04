Paris Jackson wants parents to think twice before sending their kids away to a boarding school.

The 23-year-old actress and model is on the new cover of LVR magazine, and in the issue she opens up about her experience at a boarding school for so-called “behaviour modification.”

“There are a lot of things at play in those schools. They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits, and it depends on how state laws work,” she explains.

READ MORE: Paris Jackson Wants To Portray A Superhero Or Supervillain

“If a kid decides to call their parents and say, ‘Please get me out of here,’ that centre will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say, ‘Don’t listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here,'” Jackson continues.

“Who are you going to listen to, a troubled teen or clinical professional?” she adds.

For Jackson, the problems she saw at the boarding school extend out to other areas, too.

“There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate — or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun — you should vet them,” she says. “It’s important in all kinds of situations. It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon.”

She adds, “Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting.”

READ MORE: Paris Jackson Says Paparazzi Caused Her Long-Term Trauma, Opens Up About Coming Out

Jackson had previously spoken publicly about her experience at the boarding school in Utah after Paris Hilton detailed her own experiences of physical and mental abuse at another school in the same state.

Describing her own treatment as “child abuse,” Jackson said at the time that she had suffered from “nightmares” and “trust issues” as a result of her time at the boarding school.

“I stand with @ParisHilton and all the survivors. #BreakingCodeSilence,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.