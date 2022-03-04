One of the season’s most anticipated TV spin-offs is about to arrive in Canada, with “How I Met Your Father” set to make its premiere on Disney+ next week.

Following a similar format to the beloved sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”, the new series follows the dating adventures of Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) and her 20-something pals, with Kim Cattrall narrating the series as the future version of Sophie.

Speaking with ET Canada, Duff revealed why she’s so excited for viewers to see the show, and why she thinks its underlying themes will resonate with viewers.

“I think with with our show, what I really love is that we have these characters who are so desperate to find the love in their life, their forever, person,” Duff said.

“I think a big message we’re trying to communicate with this show is before you can love someone else, you really need to learn how to love yourself. And a big a way of finding that kind of confidence and love for oneself is through the friendships and the relationships around you that foster the things that make you you,” she added.

“I think that in this world of online dating and kind of half of our life being split between our analog self and our digital self, it’s really important to remember that the people that keep us grounded, the people that remind us who we are are those friendships,” Duff continued. “And I think being able to see that play out to being able to see each of these characters explore what feels like a safe love versus an irrational love versus an impulsive love is is all balanced by the fact that they have each other to remind themselves of who they really are and what they really want, and it’s a safe place to take those risks.”

As fans of the original series will recall, “HIMYM” featured an impressive array of guest stars during the course of its nine-season run, ranging from Britney Spears and Katy Perry to John Lithgow and Kim Kardashian and many more.

Kim Cattrall as Sophie. Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

With that in mind, Duff feels as if she’s already hit the jackpot. “I already get Kim Cattrall playing future Sophie, okay?” she said, describing Cattrall’s casting as “like the cherry on top for our show, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Duff’s co-stars Chris Lowell (Jesse) and Tien Tran (Ellen) discussed their own “dream guest stars” for “How I Met Your Father”.

Ellen (Tien Tran) and Jesse (Chris Lowell). Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

According to Tran, she has someone in mind for a very specific role. “I’m assuming we’re going to go down the road of seeing future Jesse and future Ellen. I mean, as a recently divorced person, Ellen, I would love to see who plays her ex-wife if she ever shows up. And I would love that ex-wife to be maybe, like Wanda Sykes,” said Tran.

“I think it would just be so fun and amazing. And yeah, that would be that would be a dream for me personally,” she added.

Lowell, however, contended that his “dream guest star” had already arrived. “I mean, honestly, I don’t think I’m giving anything away, but we kind of have one in Leighton Meester,” he said of the “Gossip Girl” star, who guests in the series’ first season.

“Leighton plays Meredith, the sort of one that got away from Jesse… she has some really exciting stuff to do in the first season,” he said.

“It’s so fun, like with Hilary and Leighton or both these kind of icons of television in different ways and to work with them both into it to kind of find different dynamics with the two of them as actors, it was really just like a joy because they’re both just supremely talented people, and I’m lucky that anyone would believe that either of them would date me,” Lowell explained.

“How I Met Your Father” debuts on Wednesday, March 9.