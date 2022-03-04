“Grey’s Anatomy” fans got to say goodbye to Dr. Cormac Hayes this week.

Thursday night’s episode marked actor Richard Flood’s departure after three years on the show, with his character’s abrupt resignation.

In the episode, Dr. Hayes has one final scene with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, who calls him out on his plan to leave without telling her goodbye.

“Cause if I said goodbye to you, Mer, I might not ever leave,” he admits to her. “You made me believe that there might actually be life after Abigail.”

Speaking with Deadline, Flood opened up about leaving the show, and how his final arc came about over the last year.

“I didn’t know until closer to when we were shooting how it would actually happen but there’d been a few conversations during the summer as far as how the season would unfold, and then during the season there were more conversations about what might be good [for the show] and what might be good for me,” he said. “Having three years on the show felt right for me, and I think that the arc of the character with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was very happy that everybody felt the same, and they just got to it.”

Asked if he had mixed feelings about leaving, Flood said, “Honestly, I was very happy. I felt it was the right time. When I started, I always thought that three years on something was really as much as I’d like to do. I’m always eager to see what else is out there and try and stretch myself in different directions and do different types of TV and film. Three years was perfect for me, so I was very happy.”

The actor also got plenty of love and support from the cast and crew in his final days shooting.

“It was very nice,” Flood said. “You’re part of such a huge show with so many characters and so many people, and they’ve been through everything over the last 20-odd years nearly, so characters are coming and going, I think it’s just par for the course. It was very nice, and everybody was very sweet.”