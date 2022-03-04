Ed Sheeran headed to court Friday after two musicians accused him of ripping off part of their 2015 song “Oh Why”.

Grime artist Sami Switch, whose real name is Sami Chokri, and Ross O’Donoghue are claiming Sheeran’s 2017 smash hit “Shape Of You”, from his album Divide, infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their composition, Sky News reported.

Friday’s High Court appearance in London marked the start of a three week-long legal battle for the singer, who was seen arriving in a black suit and tie.

Ed Sheeran is seen outside The High Court after the first day in the copyright trial. Credit: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock — Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

The long-running case, which stems from 2018, saw Sheeran, who has denied any allegations of infringement, be suspended from any “Shape Of You” royalties back in August 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheeran was accused of being “a magpie” who “borrows ideas” from people’s songs in the courtroom.

However, Sheeran’s lawyers previously told the High Court that the musician and his co-writers had no recollection of having heard the song in question before the legal battle began.

Andrew Sutcliffe QC, for Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, insisted of the similarities between the tracks’ hooks: “The similarity between the two hooks is striking and immediately apparent.

“They sound almost identical, they are such that an ordinary, reasonable, experienced listener might think that perhaps one had come from the other.

“This of course does not by itself prove that copying has taken place but it’s a vital starting point.”