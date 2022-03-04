Click to share this via email

Luke Combs might have found his new backup singer.

In a post this week on his Instagram account, the country superstar shared a video of a 4-year-old boy named Tripp, singing along to his hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart”.

In the clip, Tripp shows off his swagger, singing while holding a red cup and microphone, dressed up in boots, jeans, a button down shirt and camouflage hat.

“Been looking for a backup in case I ever needed one, but I had not checked with the 4-year-olds yet,” Combs wrote in the caption.

“Haha. Tripp, you’re my guy! Let’s get you out to a show soon buddy!!” the country singer added.

A number of other country stars commented on the video, including Miranda Lambert who shared a heart eyes emoji, while Devin Dawson was impressed that Tripp “hit that harmony for a hot sec.”