Sandra Oh couldn’t be happier for the “Squid Game” cast and their success at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday.

The Canadian Korean actress was asked about running over to congratulate cast members Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon on their big wins as she hit the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie “Turning Red”.

Oh told Variety, “I couldn’t believe how many Korean people were there.

“Being at this game for a long time, that wasn’t the case for a long time. So to be able to still be here while it’s happening and witnessing it, is extremely satisfying.”

She added of what the wins signalled to her as a member of the film and TV industry about how things were growing and changing, “I think being recognized by your peers […] is very important to a global acceptance of actors.

“Those of us who are actors, it’s a big family. It’s a tribe.”

“Squid Game” broke records at Sunday’s star-studded awards show, becoming the first Korean TV series and first foreign-language show to win.

The cast took home the award for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble, while Jung-jae won his first-ever SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Ho-Yeon also scored her first gong for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The hit drama was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.