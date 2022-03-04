Christine Quinn speaks out about attempted home invasion.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, the “Selling Sunset” star revealed that assailants almost broke into her Los Angeles home on Thursday night.

ET Canada can confirm that Quinn and her family are “safe but shaken” after the incident.

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause’s Memoir: 9 Bombshells About Justin Hartley, Christine Quinn, Jason Oppenheim And More

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In her video messages, Quinn said that she and her husband Christian Richards “were sleeping and woke up to noises … [that] started getting louder and louder.”

She added that their 9-month-old son, Christian, was asleep “very close to us.”

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Quinn continued, recalling that her husband “immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom… there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window.”

The attempted burglary was thankfully thwarted with the help of their home’s “strong windows” and security system, she said, but noted that the break-in attempt happened just “four feet” from where they were sleeping.

Fortunately, the robbery was thwarted, she told her followers, praising their “strong windows” and security system. The attempt, however — which happened a mere “four feet” from where they were sleeping, recalled the TV personality — was traumatizing in itself.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Christine Quinn Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression And PTSD After Traumatic Childbirth For The First Time

Becoming emotional while sharing the details, Quinn said it was “the most horrifying moment of my life” and described how her family “went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door” after calling the police.

“I don’t know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom,” she said. “And they would have probably shot us.”

Quinn also shared screenshots of the security camera footage showing the assailants, asking for anyone who might recognize them to come forward to police.