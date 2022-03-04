Dolly Parton is getting into the fiction game.

The iconic country star has teamed up with bestselling writer James Patterson to pen the new thriller novel Run Rose Run, and she’s already envisioning the role she’d play in a movie adaptation.

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, Parton tells Lee Cowan all about the book, in which a young up-and-coming singer is at one point comforted by a retired country star.

Country superstar @DollyParton and prolific bestseller @JP_Books have teamed up on a new thriller. Set in Nashville, “Run Rose Run” tells the story of a country singer who finds out the music industry can be just as heartbreaking as the secret she’s carrying. This #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DTdthvjTjy — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 4, 2022

“I’m hoping to get to play that character when we do a movie of the book, which we hope to do, at some point,” Parton says in a preview clip from the interview.

The book was pitched to Parton by Patterson in 2019 as a celebration of music, but also a cautionary tale about the industry.

“It shows a lot of the dark side of that – people that have been in it, like me, you know, because you’ve lived it,” the musician says.

“Did you experience a lot of that? Some of which is in the book?” Cowan asks.

“Oh, yeah,” she says. “You see all that. You, you get, you get, all the managers that – people will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they’ll con you, they’ll do whatever. I have seen it all.”

The full interview with Parton will air this Sunday.