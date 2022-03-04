Fans of “So You Think You Can Dance” had plenty to celebrate earlier this week when news emerged that Fox is resurrecting the TV dance competition after a three-year hiatus.

While there has been plenty of turnaround at the “SYTYCD” judging table over the years, one constant has been Nigel Lythgoe, who’s served as judge since the first season.

However, a recent tweet from Lythgoe — who’s also the series’ co-creator and executive producer — indicates his tenure as judge may have come to an end.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Wanted To Begin His Career By Being A Contestant On A Reality TV Dance Competition

“I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” Lythgoe wrote in a tweet he issued on Friday, March 4.

“On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season,” he added. “I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well.”

I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying “Cue Music” but I wish them well — Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) March 4, 2022

ET Canada has reached out to reps at Fox for comment.

Production was underway on the 17th season back in 2020 when the network decided to pull the plug due to safety concerns related to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Fox Scraps 2020 Season Of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Due To Pandemic Concerns

Earlier this week, TVLine reported that plans are in place for production to resume, with the long-awaited season slated to air this summer.

“A Fox source tells TVLine that news about host/panellists is forthcoming,” the outlet noted.