Camila Cabello is opening up on her split from Shawn Mendes.

The singer spoke with Zane Lowe on “New Music Daily” for Apple Music about her new album, and the way her life has shifted recently.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” Cabello commented when asked about her public separation from Mendes. “Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?”

After going through self-reflection, the 25-year-old decided to use her music to develop and express herself.

“This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators,” shared Cabello. “That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music? My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to f**king have dinner with afterwards?”

The singer announced on her birthday, March 3, her new album Familia will come out on April 8.

“This has been a journey for me in terms of really using relationships, and other people, and interconnection and inter being to really get myself to my most stable, honest, true self,” said Cabello about her new music. “And that’s why this album’s called Familia, because I just feel like those relationships and that intimacy between my collaborators and the friends that I made along the way really got me from a shitty place to a great place.”

Reflecting on the two years she spent with Mendes, the “Senorita” singer felt that life led them down different paths as they both grew older.

“I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us,” she continued. “Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”

The two began dating in 2019, after being friends for years, before breaking up in 2021.