Sheryl Lee Ralph may have been a hit on Broadway, but she still faced racism trying to break into Hollywood.

Appearing Friday on “The View”, the 65-year-old star of Global’s “Abbott Elementary” shared a story about why a Hollywood casting agent wouldn’t put her in a movie with Tom Cruise.

“When I left Broadway, going to Hollywood, I had a memorable audition with a big casting director who looked at me and said, ‘Everybody knows you’re a beautiful, talented Black girl, but what do I do with a beautiful, talented Black girl?'” the actress recalled. “[He asked] ‘Do I put you in a movie with Tom Cruise? Do you kiss? Who goes to see that movie?'”

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro tried to get Ralph to reveal the name of the casting agent.

“No, why bother? Look at me now!” the actress said, defiantly, “Everybody knew I was a beautiful, talented Black girl, and that I should be in a movie with Tom Cruise, and he should kiss me!”

Along with her roles on stage in musicals like Dreamgirls and in “Abbott Elementary”, Ralph has appeared in films like “To Sleep With Anger”, “The Mighty Quinn”, “Sister Act 2” and more.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.