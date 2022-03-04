Sandra Bullock is giving the behind-the-scenes story on the unforgettable leech scene in “The Lost City”.

As a part of a special featurette for the movie’s release, the stars of the movie gave some insider info on the hilarious scene.

Bullock plays a romance writer who finds herself lost in the jungle with the cover model for her books, played by Channing Tatum.

After a dip in the river, the characters come to discover Tatum’s character is covered in leeches on his backside.

During the filming of the scene, Tatum ended up having to strip down everything with only a “sock protecting the front area,” according to co-director Adam Nee.

“Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be butt-naked, my name’s Chan today. This is just what it is,'” recalled Tatum. “And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body.”

The scene required Bullock to speak at eye-level with his crotch.

“You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness,” the actress said of the scene. “You’d think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it.”

“It’s a hell of a day two, let me just say that!” Channing added.

“The Lost City” hits theatres on March 25.